Man dies after falling from temple wall

TIRUCHI

30 January 2022 21:22 IST

A 47-year-old man from Kumbakonam fell to his death from the wall of the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple where he had undertaken maintenance work along with a dozen workers.

According to police sources, Vasudevan, from Cholapuram in Thanjavur district had been working on the wall on South Chithirai Street where maintenance work is under way for nearly a month. While working, the man slipped, fell and died on the spot after sustaining injuries on his head, police sources said.

