Man dies after attack by Indian gaur

February 01, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old man was gored to death in an attack by an Indian gaur at Maruthampatti near Marungapuri on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as C. Sivagnananm of Malayandikoilpatti. According to sources, the wild animal, which was crossing a road from a jungle, hit Sivagnannam when he was riding a motorcycle from Thethur to Puzhuthipatti. He was thrown away for a distance of about 50 feet. The victim, who suffered severe injuries on his chest, died on the spot.

On information, R. Saravanakumar, S. Sampathkumar, Assistant Conservators of Forest, and Forest personnel rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. The victim’s body was subsequently taken to the Government Hospital in Manapparai. After the post mortem the body was handed over to his family members.

