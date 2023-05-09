ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies after a fall from compound wall of temple

May 09, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man, Thamizhvalavan, of Thirunageswaram died due to head injuries sustained in an accident during a temple festival at Villiyavarambu on Monday night.

According to police, the deceased had come to Villiyavarambu to witness aerial fireworks event organised as part of the temple festival. He attempted to climb the temple compound wall but fell down and sustained injuries on his head.

He was rushed to the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Kumbakonam where he was declared brought dead. Nachiyarkovil police have registered a case and are investigating.

Student drowns

A polytechnic student drowned in Cauvery river near Grand Anicut.

According to police, the deceased, Balaji (18) of Tiruverumbur, a second-year student of a private polytechnic college in Tiruchi had come to the Grand Anicut with his five friends on Monday afternoon. They took bath in the Cauvery river and while doing so, Balaji drowned.

His friends alerted the Thogur police who in turn sought the help of Thirukattupalli Fire Station staff. Later Balaji’s body was retrieved at around 5 p.m, police said.

