Man detained under NSA

A man from Madhya Pradesh, who was arrested by Crime Branch CID Organised Crime Unit in September on the charge of selling guns illegally in Tiruchi, was detained under the National Security Act on Wednesday.

An order detaining Bansingh Thakur under NSA was issued by the Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, V. Varadharaju on the recommendation of CB-CID Organised Crime Unit, a press release said.

The CB-CID arrested Bansingh Thakur in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh in connection with an attempt to illegally sell guns in Tiruchi in January last.