Man detained under NSA

A man from Madhya Pradesh, who was arrested by Crime Branch CID Organised Crime Unit in September on the charge of selling guns illegally in Tiruchi, was detained under the National Security Act on Wednesday.
An order detaining Bansingh Thakur under NSA was issued by the Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, V. Varadharaju on the recommendation of CB-CID Organised Crime Unit, a press release said.
The CB-CID arrested Bansingh Thakur in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh in connection with an attempt to illegally sell guns in Tiruchi in January last.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.