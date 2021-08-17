Man, daughter die in road accident

TIRUCHI

17 August 2021 17:53 IST

A 28-year-old man and his four-year-old daughter succumbed to injuries sustained in a road accident on Tiruchi-Salem Main Road at Silayathi in Vathalai police station limits on Monday.

Police sources said Manikandan was riding a motorcycle from Mela Chinthamani in Tiruchi city to his relative’s house near Vathalai with his wife Malarvizhi and two children, Dharshan, 8, and Dharshini, 4, riding pillion when the accident occurred. He apparently tried to overtake another two-wheeler when his vehicle and a Tiruchi-bound State Transport Corporation bus from Salem collided head-on.

Advertising

Advertising

All four sustained injuries. Manikandan and Dharshini later died at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi. Malarvizhi and Dharshan were undergoing treatment. Vathalai Police registered a case, the sources said.