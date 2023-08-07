ADVERTISEMENT

Man damages statues of goddess ‘Valli’ and ‘Deivanai’ at Chettikulam

August 07, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 49-year-old man allegedly damaged statues of goddess ‘Valli and Deivanai’ installed at the foothill of Chettikulam in Perambalur district on Monday.  The incident occurred in the afternoon.

The man identified as V. Boopathy of Perumalapalayam in Thuraiyur taluk in neighbouring Tiruchi district has been detained by the Padalur police in connection with the incident. He had been staying at his father-in-law’s house in Perambalur district for the past 12 years. 

Police sources said the cement idols of Lord Murugan with goddess of ‘Valli and ‘Deivanai’ on a pedestal is installed at the foothill in Chettikulam. According to police, Boopathy had damaged the idols using a stone. The Padalur police are investigating. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US