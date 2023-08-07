August 07, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

A 49-year-old man allegedly damaged statues of goddess ‘Valli and Deivanai’ installed at the foothill of Chettikulam in Perambalur district on Monday. The incident occurred in the afternoon.

The man identified as V. Boopathy of Perumalapalayam in Thuraiyur taluk in neighbouring Tiruchi district has been detained by the Padalur police in connection with the incident. He had been staying at his father-in-law’s house in Perambalur district for the past 12 years.

Police sources said the cement idols of Lord Murugan with goddess of ‘Valli and ‘Deivanai’ on a pedestal is installed at the foothill in Chettikulam. According to police, Boopathy had damaged the idols using a stone. The Padalur police are investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.