August 07, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

A 49-year-old man allegedly damaged statues of goddess ‘Valli and Deivanai’ installed at the foothill of Chettikulam in Perambalur district on Monday. The incident occurred in the afternoon.

The man identified as V. Boopathy of Perumalapalayam in Thuraiyur taluk in neighbouring Tiruchi district has been detained by the Padalur police in connection with the incident. He had been staying at his father-in-law’s house in Perambalur district for the past 12 years.

Police sources said the cement idols of Lord Murugan with goddess of ‘Valli and ‘Deivanai’ on a pedestal is installed at the foothill in Chettikulam. According to police, Boopathy had damaged the idols using a stone. The Padalur police are investigating.