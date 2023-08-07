HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man damages statues of goddess ‘Valli’ and ‘Deivanai’ at Chettikulam

August 07, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 49-year-old man allegedly damaged statues of goddess ‘Valli and Deivanai’ installed at the foothill of Chettikulam in Perambalur district on Monday.  The incident occurred in the afternoon.

The man identified as V. Boopathy of Perumalapalayam in Thuraiyur taluk in neighbouring Tiruchi district has been detained by the Padalur police in connection with the incident. He had been staying at his father-in-law’s house in Perambalur district for the past 12 years. 

Police sources said the cement idols of Lord Murugan with goddess of ‘Valli and ‘Deivanai’ on a pedestal is installed at the foothill in Chettikulam. According to police, Boopathy had damaged the idols using a stone. The Padalur police are investigating. 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.