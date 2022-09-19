Man creates ruckus at bank branch

Special Correspondent TIRUVARUR
September 19, 2022 19:58 IST

The Kudavasal police have taken into custody, Thirumalai of Bhoothankudi village on charges of creating ruckus by entering a private bank branch with a rifle on Monday.

Inquiries reveal that the accused had applied for an education loan for his daughters’ overseas education at a private bank’s branch at Manjakudi a few days ago. He came to the branch on Monday and entered into a heated argument with the branch staff urging them to approve the education loan application immediately.

When he lit his ‘beedi’ inside the branch premises, the smoke alarm started ringing attracting the attention of the nearby residents and traders.

As they rushed in, they found the man clad in a saffron coloured attire and holding a rifle arguing with the branch staff and telecasting it live through his Facebook page.

Subsequently, Kudavasal police was informed and they took Thirumalai into custody for interrogation.

