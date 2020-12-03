Tiruchirapalli

Man, cow electrocuted

Saghayaraj, 26, of Vilakkudi near Thiruthuraipoondi, an employee of a hotel at Thiruthuraipoondi, was electrocuted at his workplace on Thursday.

The incident took place in the morning when the victim switched on a wet grinding machine at the hotel. He died on the spot.

Aa cow was electrocuted at Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district. The incident took place on Mothilal Street where the cow, owned by Raj of Fathimapuram, stepped on a live electric cable that had snapped and fallen on the road due to heavy rain and wind.

Two huts at Anna Nagar and Seruvaviduthi near Peravurani were damaged in the heavy rain that lashed the area on Thursday. No casualty was reported in the incidents, police said.

