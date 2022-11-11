Man cleaning temple tower falls down to his death

The Hindu Bureau PUDUKOTTAI
November 11, 2022 20:20 IST

 A 52-year-old man died after he fell from the ‘gopuram’ of a Mariamman temple at S. Melapatti village coming under Sempattividuthi police station limits in Pudukottai district on Thursday. Police identified the deceased as P. Rengasamy of the village.  Police sources said the incident occurred in the morning when Rengasamy was cleaning the temple tower and accidentally fell down. He died on the way to the hospital. The Sempattividuthi police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. 

