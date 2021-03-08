Man claiming to be RTO arrested

A 48-year-old man who claimed to be a Regional Transport Officer and intercepted a lorry to check the documents was arrested by the police near Padalur in the district on Monday.

Police gave the name of the accused as Selvakumar who hailed from Theni district.

The incident occurred in the morning on the Chennai - Tiruchi national highway at Perumalpalayam where Selvakumar stopped a lorry and allegedly told the driver that he was the Regional Transport Officer and asked the former to produce the documents.

The driver informed the vehicle owner who in turn informed the police. The message was in turn sent to the Padalur police personnel who came to the spot and arrested Selvakumar.

A case under IPC section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) has been registered against the accused by the Padalur Police, said police sources.