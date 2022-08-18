Man, child dies in road accident

I

A 40-year-old man and a two-year-old boy died after a car rammed the two-wheeler in which they were travelling on Vaiyampatti By Pass road in the district on Thursday. Police identified the man as J. Thiagarajan and the child, M. Pugalenthi.

The victims were proceeding towards Tiruchi when the car knocked the two-wheeler from behind. While Thiagarajan died on the spot, the child died in the hospital. The car driver, Vivek David of Chennai, has been named as the accused, said police sources. Vaiyampatti Police are investigating.