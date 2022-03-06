Man booked under POCSO Act
The Lalgudi All Women Police have registered a case under POCSO Act against a 38-year-old man for sexually assaulting his 14-year-old daughter on several occasions in their house. The case was booked on Saturday, based on a complaint preferred by the victim’s mother.
The accused, A. Ravirajkumar, escaped after committing the offence again on Thursday. Police sources said the woman - a labourer- on returning home from work found her husband Ravirajkumar committing the offence. The man escaped from the spot. The woman inquired her daughter - a Class IX student - during which she reportedly told her that the offence was committed against her on many occasions by her father who threatened her not to tell anybody.
