Man booked for social media post against mutt

December 20, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Police have booked a case against a resident of Lakshmikudi village for posting a message on social media against Thiruppanandal Kasi Mutt.

According to sources, Muhammed Bilal posted a message on Facebook on November 5, threatening that the mutt would be made into a burial ground if the “encroachments\’ made by the mutt were not cleared.

On December 19, Thiruppanandal police registered a case under Section 505 of IPC read with 67 of the IT Act based on a complaint from station Sub-Inspector Ravi.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.