Man booked for social media post against mutt

December 20, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Police have booked a case against a resident of Lakshmikudi village for posting a message on social media against Thiruppanandal Kasi Mutt.

According to sources, Muhammed Bilal posted a message on Facebook on November 5, threatening that the mutt would be made into a burial ground if the “encroachments\’ made by the mutt were not cleared.

On December 19, Thiruppanandal police registered a case under Section 505 of IPC read with 67 of the IT Act based on a complaint from station Sub-Inspector Ravi.