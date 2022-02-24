Man booked for raping 18-year-old girl

Case booked on a complaint lodged by the victim

Case booked on a complaint lodged by the victim

The Lalgudi All Women Police have registered a case against a 35-year-old man for raping a 18-year-old girl, his close relative, at his house at Kallakudi in the district early this month. A rape case against the accused P. Markandan (35) was booked on Wednesday on a complaint lodged by the victim. Markandan is the son of the victim’s aunt.

Police sources said the girl hailing from Ariyalur district had discontinued her studies and worked in a private textiles unit at Avinashi in Tiruppur district. As she was not interested in working at the unit, she left her job and came to her aunt’s house at Kallakudi early this month. The girl did not go to her house apparently due to fear that she had left her job. While staying there, the girl was allegedly raped her by Markandan who reportedly threatened her not to disclose the crime. A few days later, the girl left for Tiruppur. Sources said Markandan went to Tiruppur and brought her by car and allegedly raped her in the vehicle and threatened her.