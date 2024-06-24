GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man booked for insulting traffic policewoman in Kumbakonam

Published - June 24, 2024 06:10 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Kumbakonam West Police have registered a case against a man who insulted a traffic policewoman when she advised him and his friends to follow traffic rules.

The policewoman had intercepted four men riding a motorcycle near the overbridge-CRC junction around noon on Saturday. When she started advising them to follow traffic rules and regulations, one of them allegedly heckled and abused her. Later, all of them left the place on their vehicle.

A case under Sections 294(b) – using abusive language in a public place; 353 – deterring public servant from discharge of duty and 506(1) – criminal intimidation was booked by the Kumbakonam West Police against Kutty Sivakumar of Naduthoppu in Chettimandapam area, Kumbakonam, on Sunday, the police said.

