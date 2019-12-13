Man booked for cheating job aspirants at Kariyapatti

Virudhunagar District Crime Branch has booked R. Radhakrishnan and his wife, Sitalakshmi, on charges of cheating a few persons to the tune of ₹63 lakh on the promise of getting them government jobs. Police said Radhakrishnan of Kariyapatti told P. Muthu, a long-time friend from Kariyapatti, that he had contacts with higher officials and got government jobs to several persons on giving money to top officials.

Radhakrishnan’s wife and her father too confirmed about his dealings.

Based on their promise, Muthu and a few others paid ₹75 lakh in instalments through cash and bank transactions between January and May. However, Radhakrishnan made Muthu travel a lot of times to Chennai, but did not get any job as promised.

When Muthu pressured him, Radhakrishnan handed over eight appointment orders, which was declared as fake by officials.

When Muthu sought his money back, Radhakrishnan returned ₹12 lakh. When he sought the remaining money, Radhakrishnan reportedly threatened him.

A team of officials arrested Radhakrishnan, the police added.