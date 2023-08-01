Man booked for cheating in Tiruchi

August 01, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Police have registered a case against a man on the charges of cheating a woman by promising attractive return on her investments.

According to police, the complainant, S. Ramya, 32, a native of Ulaganathapuram in Tiruchi, was duped by K. Prasannakumar of Alathur in Perambalur district. He approached the complainant and offered to provide attractive returns for her investment in an online business. Believing this, she transferred ₹8.4 lakh through many online transactions to him between February and September 2021.

But Prasannakumar failed to return the profit and the principal amount. Based on her complaint, the Cantonment Crime police have registered a case against Prasannakumar under Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigations are on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.