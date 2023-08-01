HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man booked for cheating in Tiruchi

August 01, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi City Police have registered a case against a man on the charges of cheating a woman by promising attractive return on her investments.

According to police, the complainant, S. Ramya, 32, a native of Ulaganathapuram in Tiruchi, was duped by K. Prasannakumar of Alathur in Perambalur district. He approached the complainant and offered to provide attractive returns for her investment in an online business. Believing this, she transferred ₹8.4 lakh through many online transactions to him between February and September 2021.

But Prasannakumar failed to return the profit and the principal amount. Based on her complaint, the Cantonment Crime police have registered a case against Prasannakumar under Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigations are on.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.