Man beaten to death

TIRUCHI

27 March 2021 20:29 IST

A history-sheeter, Praveen Nath, 32, of Musiri, was beaten to death by a gang near No.1 Tollgate on the outskirts of the city on Friday night.

According to police, Praveen Nath was accosted by a seven-member gang near a liquor shop and attacked with logs. A severely injured Praveen Nath died on the spot. Previous enmity is suspected to be the motive behind the murder. Kollidam police have registered a case and are investigating.

