Man beaten to death while sleeping

March 31, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old man was beaten to death by his elder brother at Thalakudi near Manachanallur in Tiruchi on Thursday night.

According to the police, V. Gopi, 27, a native of Thalakudi, was a daily wage labourer, engaged in shepherding cattle. On Thursday, he went to the market along with his elder brother V. Muthaiya, 30, to sell a few heads of cattle. At this juncture, a difference of opinion arose between the two and they picked up a quarrel.

Later, Muthaiya had attacked Gopi with a crowbar while he was asleep on the terrace of his home. Gopi sustained severe head injury and died on the spot. The Samayapuram police rushed to the spot, recovered the body of the deceased and sent it to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for postmortem.

The police also registered a case against Muthaiya under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him. He was remanded in judicial custody, said the police.

