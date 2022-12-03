Man beaten to death for stealing mobile phone

December 03, 2022 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 33-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death on Saturday at Ashapuram near Manikandam on the Tiruchi-Madurai highway by a group of persons when he attempted to steal a mobile phone.

According to sources, some workers at a saw mill had noticed a person, who was said to be in inebriated condition, stealing a mobile phone at the early hours when they were sleeping on the premises. The workers, some of them from Assam, caught and reportedly thrashed the intruder with wooden logs after tying him to a tree, leading to his death.

On information, the Manikandam police rushed to the spot and removed the body to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Medical College for post-mortem. The victim was identified as K. Sakkaravarthi of Thuvakudi. Three persons were being questioned in connection with the murder.