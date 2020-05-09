Man attempts to end life

PERAMBALUR

A 23-year-old man attempted to self-immolate outside the Collectorate on Saturday morning after he could not contact his pregnant wife who had been taken to her parents’ house. However, police thwarted the attempt.

The couple working in Chennai had been in love and were married at the Vadapalani temple without the knowledge of their parents late last year. They had returned to their hometown in Perambalur last week and were asked to self-isolate for 14 days when the girl’s parents visited the couple and learned of her being pregnant. They took the girl to their house after the visit, official sources said.

The man has been admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital here. Further investigation on the whereabouts of the girl is on.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.