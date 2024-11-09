ADVERTISEMENT

Man attempts to end life, kills his wife and daughter

Published - November 09, 2024 06:03 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old man made an attempt to end his life after murdering his pregnant wife and daughter at Viji Nagar here on Friday night.

According to sources, Selvaganesh, a daily wage worker, reportedly murdered his wife Kalpana, 35, and Sarathibala, 5, by slitting their throat in his house. He thereafter made an attempt to end his life.

The incident came to light in the morning through the neighbours.

Acting on information, Vengamedu police rushed to the spot and removed the bodies to Government Medical College Hospital. Selvaganesh was taken to the same hospital for treatment.

A murder case has been registered against Selvaganesh. The motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

EoM

