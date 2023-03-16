March 16, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 53-year-old woman from the city was brutally attacked and robbed while she was on her evening walk in the city recently.

A video clip of a man attacking the woman using a wooden log with the intention to rob her and dragging her, after she fell unconscious, for some distance near the Major Saravanan Roundabout surfaced and went viral on social media platforms on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident happened on March 12 when P. Seethalakshmi, 53, from V.O.C. Road in Tiruchi, a faculty of the Anna University- BIT Campus in Tiruchi, parked her two-wheeler and went for a walk. The accused K. Senthilkumar, 32, a native of Pazhamaneri in Thanjavur district, who stays in the city near Gandhi Market, assaulted her using a wooden log on her head, before dragging her for some distance after she fell unconscious. He then laid her near a wall and robbed her two-wheeler, and mobile phone and escaped.

Based on her complaint, the Cantonment Crime Police registered a case under section 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. The police launched an investigation. On March 13, the police found his whereabouts and tried to arrest him. He reportedly suffered injuries on his leg while trying to flee. However, the police secured and admitted him to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi for treatment. He was remanded after the treatment, the police sources added.