Man arrested under POCSO Act

Published - September 10, 2024 07:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Lalgudi All Women Police has arrested a 22-year-old man under the POCSO Act on charges of sexually assaulting a girl a few months ago and threatening her.

The man was arrested a few days ago based on a complaint lodged by the 17-year-old victim to the office of the Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi.

Police identified accused as R. Silambarasan of Sirumarudhur near Keela Valadi in the district. According to police, the girl and the man were in love with each other and there was a misunderstanding between them leading to a break up later. The man is alleged to have sexually assaulted the girl when they were in a relationship.

Silambarasan subsequently got married to another girl a few months ago and is alleged to have threatened the girl. A case was registered by the Lalgudi All Women Police last week under the POCSO Act against Silambarasan, who was said to be working as an acting driver, leading to his arrest.

