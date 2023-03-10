HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested under POCSO Act

March 10, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

 The Keeranur All Women Police arrested a 24-year-old man on Thursday on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl in her house. The accused A. Sheik Abdullah was arrested based on a complaint preferred by the mother of the victim to the Keeranur All Women Police Station. 

The accused went to the house of the victim - a class X student- and committed the offence and threatened the minor girl when her mother was away, said the police. The Keeranur All Women Police has registered a case under the POCSO Act against the accused and got him remanded.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.