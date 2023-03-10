Man arrested under POCSO Act

March 10, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Keeranur All Women Police arrested a 24-year-old man on Thursday on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl in her house. The accused A. Sheik Abdullah was arrested based on a complaint preferred by the mother of the victim to the Keeranur All Women Police Station.

The accused went to the house of the victim - a class X student- and committed the offence and threatened the minor girl when her mother was away, said the police. The Keeranur All Women Police has registered a case under the POCSO Act against the accused and got him remanded.