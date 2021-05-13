Man arrested under POCSO Act

A panchayat board clerk has been arrested on the charge of sexually assaulting two minor girls in his house at Pallapuram near Lalgudi in the district recently. The accused R. Chandrasekar (54) was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the mother of one of the victim.

Police sources said the accused, a petty-shop owner, enticed the two girls aged six and nine years who used to play in the neighbourhood to his residence under the pretext of offering them chocolates, and committed the crime.

The Lalgudi All Women Police arrested Chandrasekar and booked a case against him under IPC section 342 (wrongful confinement) and under sections 9(m) and 10 of the POCSO Act. He was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday and lodged in the Sub Jail at Lalgudi, the sources added.