Man arrested under POCSO Act in Thanjavur

The Ayyampettai police have arrested a person under the POCSO Act on charges of instigating a 13-year-old girl to attempt suicide.

According to sources, the Class 9 girl sustained grievous injuries after she attempted to end her life in school. She has been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary enquiries made by the police revealed Kannan, 42, of Ayyampettai had sexually harassed the girl.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).