Man arrested on charge of murdering transgender in financial dispute in Tiruchi

November 20, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A special team of Tiruchi district rural police on Sunday arrested a 25-year-old man from Tiruvarur on charges of murdering a transgender in Tiruchi.

Manimekalai, 27, a ransgender of Manachanallur, was found murdered near Iyyan Vaikkal bridge in Tiruchi on November 15 with stab wounds in the neck.

The Kollidam police had registered a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and formed a special team to identify and arrest the accused.

The investigation by the police revealed that R. Ramesh, a native of Tiruvarur, allegedly killed the transgender. The motive behind the murder was said to be personal enmity over a financial dispute. The police arrested and remanded him in judicial custody.

