Man arrested on charge of murdering transgender in financial dispute in Tiruchi

A special team of Tiruchi district rural police on Sunday arrested a 25-year-old man from Tiruvarur on charges of murdering a transgender in Tiruchi.
Manimekalai, 27, a ransgender of Manachanallur, was found murdered near Iyyan Vaikkal bridge in Tiruchi on November 15 with stab wounds in the neck.
The Kollidam police had registered a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and formed a special team to identify and arrest the accused.
The investigation by the police revealed that R. Ramesh, a native of Tiruvarur, allegedly killed the transgender. The motive behind the murder was said to be personal enmity over a financial dispute. The police arrested and remanded him in judicial custody.
