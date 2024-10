A 65-year-old man from Karungalapalli near Kulithalai was murdered on Saturday. He was identified as M. Gnanaguru, a load man.

According to sources, P. Rajendran, son-in-law of Gnanaguru, reportedly attacked him with a knife in a family dispute. Gnanaguru sustained grievous injuries. He was taken to the Government Hospital in Kulithalai where he died.

Kulithalai police have registered a case and arrested Rajendran.

