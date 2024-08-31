Man arrested on charge of murdering an elderly woman and robbing her in Nagapattinam

An elderly woman was murdered and robbed of her jewellery in Kariyapattinam, Nagapattinam district, and the suspect has been arrested.

The victim, Nagammal ,62, was found with severe injuries behind her house on Friday. Acting swiftly on the complaint filed by her daughter-in-law, the Kariyapattinam police launched an investigation.

Superintendent of Police A.K. Arun Kapilan formed three special teams to track down the accused. The suspect, M. Rasakannu, 30, from the same village, was arrested on Saturday for the crime. He had attacked Nagammal to steal her gold jewellery.

The stolen jewellery and the murder weapon were recovered from Rasakannu.

