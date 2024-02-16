Man arrested on charge of murdering a woman near Thuraiyur

February 16, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi District Rural Police on Friday arrested a 50-year-old man on charge of murdering a woman, allegedly due to a financial dispute at Kalingamudaiyanpatti near Thuraiyur.

According to police sources, Mallika, 45, a native of Rasipuram in Namakkal district, was separated from her husband and had been living with Palaniswamy, who hails from Uppiliyapuram.

On Friday, Palaniswamy hit Mallika on her head with a hammer while she was sleeping in their house in Kalingamudaiyanpatti. She died on the spot. The reason for murder was said to be a financial dispute between them.

The Thuraiyur police sent her body to the Government Hospital at Thuraiyur for an autopsy. The police registered a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Palaniswamy.

