ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested on charge of murdering a woman near Thuraiyur

February 16, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi District Rural Police on Friday arrested a 50-year-old man on charge of murdering a woman, allegedly due to a financial dispute at Kalingamudaiyanpatti near Thuraiyur.

According to police sources, Mallika, 45, a native of Rasipuram in Namakkal district, was separated from her husband and had been living with Palaniswamy, who hails from Uppiliyapuram.

On Friday, Palaniswamy hit Mallika on her head with a hammer while she was sleeping in their house in Kalingamudaiyanpatti. She died on the spot. The reason for murder was said to be a financial dispute between them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thuraiyur police sent her body to the Government Hospital at Thuraiyur for an autopsy. The police registered a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Palaniswamy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tiruchi / murder

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US