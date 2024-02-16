GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested on charge of murdering a woman near Thuraiyur

February 16, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi District Rural Police on Friday arrested a 50-year-old man on charge of murdering a woman, allegedly due to a financial dispute at Kalingamudaiyanpatti near Thuraiyur.

According to police sources, Mallika, 45, a native of Rasipuram in Namakkal district, was separated from her husband and had been living with Palaniswamy, who hails from Uppiliyapuram.

On Friday, Palaniswamy hit Mallika on her head with a hammer while she was sleeping in their house in Kalingamudaiyanpatti. She died on the spot. The reason for murder was said to be a financial dispute between them.

The Thuraiyur police sent her body to the Government Hospital at Thuraiyur for an autopsy. The police registered a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Palaniswamy.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / murder

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.