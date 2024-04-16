ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested on charge of murdering a woman in Srirangam

April 16, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old woman was murdered at Vadakku Vasal in Srirangam on Monday and a man has been arrested on charge of beating her to death.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, the accused, E, Vadivel, 30, from Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district, working in a tiffin shop in Thiruvanaikoil, allegedly assaulted the woman on the Kollidam. Shepherds, who passed by, had witnessed the assault and alerted the authorities.

Village Administrative Officer (VAO) P. Harikrishnan of the Vellithirumutham village and his assistant rushed to the spot after receiving the information and found the woman dead with severe injuries on the head and face. The woman’s face was mutilated beyond recognition. He later preferred a complaint with the Srirangam police.

The suspect was arrested by the police on Tuesday. Investigations are on to find out whether the woman was sexually assaulted before being murdered, the Srirangam police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / murder

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US