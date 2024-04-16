Man arrested on charge of murdering a woman in Srirangam

April 16, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 45-year-old woman was murdered at Vadakku Vasal in Srirangam on Monday and a man has been arrested on charge of beating her to death.

On Monday, the accused, E, Vadivel, 30, from Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district, working in a tiffin shop in Thiruvanaikoil, allegedly assaulted the woman on the Kollidam. Shepherds, who passed by, had witnessed the assault and alerted the authorities.

Village Administrative Officer (VAO) P. Harikrishnan of the Vellithirumutham village and his assistant rushed to the spot after receiving the information and found the woman dead with severe injuries on the head and face. The woman’s face was mutilated beyond recognition. He later preferred a complaint with the Srirangam police.

The suspect was arrested by the police on Tuesday. Investigations are on to find out whether the woman was sexually assaulted before being murdered, the Srirangam police said.

