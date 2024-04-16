GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Man arrested on charge of murdering a woman in Srirangam

April 16, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old woman was murdered at Vadakku Vasal in Srirangam on Monday and a man has been arrested on charge of beating her to death.

On Monday, the accused, E, Vadivel, 30, from Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district, working in a tiffin shop in Thiruvanaikoil, allegedly assaulted the woman on the Kollidam. Shepherds, who passed by, had witnessed the assault and alerted the authorities.

Village Administrative Officer (VAO) P. Harikrishnan of the Vellithirumutham village and his assistant rushed to the spot after receiving the information and found the woman dead with severe injuries on the head and face. The woman’s face was mutilated beyond recognition. He later preferred a complaint with the Srirangam police.

The suspect was arrested by the police on Tuesday. Investigations are on to find out whether the woman was sexually assaulted before being murdered, the Srirangam police said.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / murder

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.