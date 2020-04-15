Tiruchirapalli

Man arrested in Pudukkottai for spreading rumours

The 35-year-old had circulated a message on social media asking people to be cautious while buying items from shops run by a particular community

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in the district on charges of circulating a message on WhatsApp, asking people to remain cautious while buying items from shops run by a particular community in Karambakudi, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Police sources said the accused K. Karthikeyan of Mangalakoil village had allegedly circulated the message a few days ago assuming that many from the community in Karambakudi had travelled to North India.

Police said it was this assumption that prompted Karthikeyan to circulate the message on Whatsapp leading to his arrest by the Karambakudi police on Tuesday. A case was registered against him under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act and under section 54 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

