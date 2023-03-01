HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested in cheating case

March 01, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The manager of a sister concern of a Thanjavur-based private transport company was arrested by the Economic Offences wing, Tiruchi, on charge of assisting his employer in cheating the investors of the transport company.

According to the EOW press release, the accused, Vadivelu, manager of a bus body-building unit run by the deceased Kamaludheen of Thanjavur, the Thanjavur-based private transport company, had assisted his employer in cheating the investors of the transport company to the tune of several cores of rupees.

He went into hiding on coming to know that EOW was looking for him in connection with the money usurping case booked on his former employer. The EOW sleuths, led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Lilly Grace, arrested Vadivelu at Karur on March 1 and remanded him to judicial custody, the release added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.