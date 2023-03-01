Man arrested in cheating case

March 01, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The manager of a sister concern of a Thanjavur-based private transport company was arrested by the Economic Offences wing, Tiruchi, on charge of assisting his employer in cheating the investors of the transport company.

According to the EOW press release, the accused, Vadivelu, manager of a bus body-building unit run by the deceased Kamaludheen of Thanjavur, the Thanjavur-based private transport company, had assisted his employer in cheating the investors of the transport company to the tune of several cores of rupees.

He went into hiding on coming to know that EOW was looking for him in connection with the money usurping case booked on his former employer. The EOW sleuths, led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Lilly Grace, arrested Vadivelu at Karur on March 1 and remanded him to judicial custody, the release added.