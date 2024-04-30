ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for violent behaviour in Tiruvarur

April 30, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested for creating a ruckus inside the Mannargudi Government Hospital on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vadivel, who was allegedly drunk, visited the GH for treatment after a fight with his brother on Monday. When he behaved in an eccentric manner with nurses and patients and damaged some properties of the hospital, police were called in. A video of his behaviour were widely circulated on social media.

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in his X platform (formerly Twitter) criticised the DMK government for the increase in consumption of addictive drugs among the general public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mannargudi Deputy Superintendent of Police A. Aswanth Anto Arokkiaraj speaking to The Hindu said, “We have arrested Vadivel. He was under the influence of alcohol and not on any other drugs like ganja. As Mr. Vadivel has psychiatric conditions, he has been sent for evaluation, based on which he would be sent for treatment.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He added that cases had been filed under the Tamil Nadu Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2008 andTamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992.

EOM/

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US