Man arrested for violent behaviour in Tiruvarur

April 30, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

A man was arrested for creating a ruckus inside the Mannargudi Government Hospital on Tuesday.

Vadivel, who was allegedly drunk, visited the GH for treatment after a fight with his brother on Monday. When he behaved in an eccentric manner with nurses and patients and damaged some properties of the hospital, police were called in. A video of his behaviour were widely circulated on social media.

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in his X platform (formerly Twitter) criticised the DMK government for the increase in consumption of addictive drugs among the general public.

Mannargudi Deputy Superintendent of Police A. Aswanth Anto Arokkiaraj speaking to The Hindu said, “We have arrested Vadivel. He was under the influence of alcohol and not on any other drugs like ganja. As Mr. Vadivel has psychiatric conditions, he has been sent for evaluation, based on which he would be sent for treatment.”

He added that cases had been filed under the Tamil Nadu Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2008 andTamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992.

EOM/