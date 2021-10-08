Man arrested for vandalising idols

PERAMBALUR

08 October 2021 21:06 IST

The Perambalur police on Friday arrested a man on the charge of vandalising several idols of deities made of clay at Periyasamy Temple at Siruvachur recently. Police gave the name of the accused as V. Natarajan alias Nathan, a native of Kattumannarkoil in Cuddalore district.

A police press release said that 14 clay idols at Periyasamy Temple and Sengamalaian Temple which are sub shrines of the Sri Mathurakaliyamman Temple at Siruvachur were found vandalised a few days ago. On the night of October 7, 13 stone idols in Periyandavar Temple at Siruvachur were found damaged and plates beneath them missing. The idols of a peacock and a horse made of terracotta at another temple were also found damaged.

Natarajan was caught by a priest when he was indulging in the act in one of the temples. During enquiry, it came to light that Natarajan had stolen plates after removing three idols at Sri Pathanjaleeswarar Temple in Kaalnattanpuliyur village in Kattumannarkoil in Cuddalore district.