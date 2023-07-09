Man arrested for stealing lorry tyres near Tiruchi

July 09, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A special police team of the Tiruchi Rural Police on Saturday arrested a 48-year-old man on the charge of stealing lorry tyres including some new ones from a couple of places at Alundur in Manikandam police station limits in the district. The crimes were reported in April last year and in January this year.

Police sources said a special police team was constituted to probe the theft cases and apprehend the accused. The team based on information went to Tirupathur district and picked up a man identified as C. Govindan (48). The team arrested Govindan and recovered stolen lorry tyres worth ₹ 9 lakh from his alleged possession. A lorry allegedly used for the offence was also seized. The arrested person was remanded in judicial custody, the sources added.

