Man arrested for stealing bullets

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 25, 2022 21:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

 The Tiruchi city police on Tuesday arrested a man on the charge of stealing bullets from the house of the Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration Department Ramesh Babu when he was away recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police gave the name of the arrested accused as S. Aravind (28) of Vamadam in Tiruchi city. The 21 stolen bullets were seized.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Ramesh Babu had in his possession a licenced pistol. Upon returning from Pudukottai and Thanjavur a few days ago, Mr. Ramesh Babu found bullets stolen from the almirah. The Thillai Nagar police registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app