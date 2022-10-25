Man arrested for stealing bullets

The Tiruchi city police on Tuesday arrested a man on the charge of stealing bullets from the house of the Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration Department Ramesh Babu when he was away recently.

Police gave the name of the arrested accused as S. Aravind (28) of Vamadam in Tiruchi city. The 21 stolen bullets were seized.

Mr. Ramesh Babu had in his possession a licenced pistol. Upon returning from Pudukottai and Thanjavur a few days ago, Mr. Ramesh Babu found bullets stolen from the almirah. The Thillai Nagar police registered a case.