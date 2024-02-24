ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for smuggling gutka products in Tiruchi

February 24, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi City Police on Friday arrested a 23-year-old man for illegally transporting banned tobacco products near Kalaignar Arivalayam in the city.

Police sources said based on an alert, a special team was checking vehicles near Kalaignar Arivalayam in Fort police station limits on Friday late evening when A. Sunilkumar, a native of Rajasthan, was found to be transporting 455 kg of banned tobacco products. The police seized the contraband and the vehicle used for committing the crime.

The Fort police invoked the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act and arrested him. He was remanded in judicial custody. The Tiruchi City Police issued a stern warning against the possession, sale, and smuggling of ganja and gutka products.

