Man arrested for slippering woman rag picker in Thanjavur district

April 23, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 57-year-old man was arrested by the Vattathikottai police in neighbouring Thanjavur district on Sunday on charges of abusing and hitting a woman rag picker with a slipper in front of his house at Kurichi village in Pattukottai taluk. Police gave the name of the arrested as Swaminathan who is the husband of Deepa Lakshmi, the DMK women’s wing organiser of Peravurani union in Thanjavur district.

Police sources said a couple of women were picking up rags in front of the house of Swaminathan at Kurichi village in the morning when the incident occurred. Swaminathan allegedly abused one of the women rag pickers by name Pothum Ponnu (25) of Thuravikaadu area and apparently asked her to drop the rags from her bag on the road. Thereafter, Swaminathan allegedly hit the woman rag picker with a slipper.

It is said that Swaminathan allegedly resorted to the act suspecting that the women were indulging in theft.  The incident went viral on the social media platform triggering a sensation.

Acting on a complaint from Santhalingam, Village Administrative Officer of Kurichi, the Vattathikottai police arrested Swaminathan later in the day, said police sources. A case has been booked against the accused.

