Man arrested for sexually assaulting woman, daughter

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a woman and her daughter in Nagapattinam district.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, on the night of July 19, a man allegedly sexually assaulted the two women at their house in South Poigainallur village in Velankanni Police Station limits and fled the spot. The woman was found unconscious in the backyard with injuries on her eyes, ears, chest, and forehead. Both the mother and daughter were sent to Orathur Government Medical College for treatment.

Following a complaint at the Velankanni Police Station, an investigation was taken up. The police analysed the CCTV footage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh visited the spot and formed three special teams to trace the accused.

On Saturday night, a police patrol team spotted the suspect Muthukumar near Karuvelankadai. On seeing the police, he attempted to flee the spot and fell down and fractured his right leg and injured his left arm.

Cases were filed under four sections of BNS for sexual offences, criminal trespass, and voluntarily causing hurt. He was also booked under the POCSO Act.

The police admitted Muthukumar in Orathur Government Medical College hospital. The Nagapattinam Sessions Judge of the Special Court for POCSO Act visited the medical college and remanded the accused till August 2. He has been lodged in Tiruchi Central Prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.