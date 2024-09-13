Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor boys

The Perambalur Police on Friday arrested a 52-year-old man on the charge of sexually assaulting two minor boys on Thursday. Police gave the name of the accused as N. Krishnakumar who was unmarried.

The boys were witnessing games being held at the district sports stadium here when Krishnakumar allegedly lured the boys and took them on his two wheeler to his rented room near Perambalur town under the pretext of taking tuition for them and committed the offence.

As the boys raised an alarm, the locals rushed there and caught Krishnakumar and gave him a sound thrashing. On receipt of information, the Perambalur police personnel went to the spot and conducted inquiries. The injured Krishnakumar was sent to the Perambalur Government Hospital for treatment.

A case under sections 3 (d) and 4 of the POCSO Act was booked against him, the sources added.